2020 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Officials with the 2020 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival announced that the event is canceled due to COVID-19.

“The health and safety of you, your families and the visitors to our community are first and foremost in our minds,” said Neal Bennett who is the board of director’s president.

They said this came after several meetings and their choice to comply with state and federal government recommendations. This also comes as Kentucky state parks are closed through the month of May, and many vendors, entertainment acts, and colleges are unavailable to serve or perform.

Officials said this was a hard decision to make as the festival is a staple to the Pineville community and important to everyone in Bell County and across the state.

General inquiries and/or questions can be directed to the Kentucky Mountain Laurel festival office by calling 606-337-6103.

