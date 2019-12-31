Year In Review: Looking back at the Top 10 stories on WYMT.com in 2019

2019 held many big stories in Eastern Kentucky, from devastating flooding to nearly 1,000 laid-off coal miners without paychecks. Here are the top 10 stories in Eastern Kentucky on WYMT.com.

Number 10:

At the beginning of May, a severe storm moved through downtown Prestonsburg. A microburst blew the roof off a building on Court Street onto the top of a truck.

Number 9:

In January ain an accident with a shuttle car. Jeff Slone lived in Clinton, Tennessee but was orgininally from Harlan County.

Number 8:

In June miners working for Revelation Energy andTheir paychecks were suddenly clawed out of their accounts, 401k's and child support had not been paid into.

"We want what we earned, we're not asking for more. Give us what we earned and we will go on our way," said Chris Rowe a Blackjewel miner.

A month later a train filled with coal mined by the men and women who had their paychecks taken back tried to pull out of a Cumberland mine. This kicked off a more than a month-long protest that started the "No Pay We Stay" mantra.

Number 7:

At least 20on a strip mine in Floyd County.

"It looked like a battlefield for just horses," said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

More than $20,000 has been raised for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Number 6:

A Whitley CountyPolice say Daniel Nantz killed Geri Johnson, who was carrying Nantz's baby. The baby was delivered but died later at the hospital. Nantz faces a murder charge among other things.

Number 5:

It was a story that shook the Stone community of Pike County.in a house fire in November just a week before Thanksgiving.

Number 4:

A Somerset woman was. Police say Cathy White had a tote bag full of items. When she went through the self-checkout she only scanned the bag. White was stopped by Walmart employees and was said to have more than $300 of items in the tote.

Number 3:

for the first time siince the 1980's.

"It's like older people, they're like I used to listen to this when I was a teenager, I can't believe they're coming back," said Lacy Hale, co-owner of Roundabout Record Store.

Number 2:

Is Kentucky heading toward

"The days seem shorter. It seems like we have less energy. It's dark so early you seem like you're, I'm ready for bed at nine o'clock," said Cathy Barnett, who supports staying on daylight saving time.

A pre-filed bill in the Kentucky House is looking to keep the Commonwealth on daylight saving time, citing better health outcomes and a reduction in crime.

Number 1:

Our number one story of 2019 on WYMT.com in Eastern Kentucky was a story that ended in jubilation.

"We were doing a grid search, we were doing a par status, everybody was yelling across and as they were yelling I heard something in the distance. I heard a cry. I asked for everybody to hush up and he did it again and I knew it was him and I took off running," said Prestonsburg Firefighter Michael Tussey.

22-month-old Kenneth Howard wandered off Fathers' Day evening.

Howard went missing for nearly 73 hours in the Magoffin County woods in the middle of May. When first responders found him all he had were a few scratches and tick bites, and he was suffering from dehydration.

"It's something that my whole team, all these guys, I don't know, you get teary-eyed just sitting here talking about it," said Tussey.

Stories that almost made the Top 10:

Eric C. Conn clients started to get their benefits back.

Another story that gained national coverage. The remains of Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock were discovered.

And the Kentucky State Police released a video honoring fallen State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers to the tune of "Silent Night."