Governor grants 2019 Kentucky tax extension

The Kentucky Department of Revenue is extending the 2019 Kentucky income tax filing deadline to July 15th due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made based on Governor Andy Beshear's direction.

“At a time when we are asking families and businesses to make sacrifices both large and small to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, I am pleased to grant a few extra months to prepare, file and pay state taxes,” Gov. Beshear said. “For families that are expecting a refund, please rest assured that our Department of Revenue staff are diligently working, many from their homes, to quickly process returns and get those dollars back in your pockets as soon as possible.”

This extension only applies to income taxes that would normally be due April 15th.

This relief does not include other types of state taxes such as withholding tax, sales, and use tax.