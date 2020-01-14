20 employees furloughed at Williamson Memorial Hospital

Twenty employees at Williamson Memorial Hospital will be furloughed as the hospital re-organizes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The hospital made the announcement Monday night.

"After a comprehensive evaluation process, the hospital has developed a new, streamlined structure that is more appropriate considering current volumes," the hospital said in a release. "Unfortunately, this process resulted in several difficult, but necessary organizational changes, including the furlough of 20 of our employees."

According to the hospital, the furlough will not affect patient care and is hoped to be only temporary.

Last October, 35 people were laid off at the hospital after it announced a restructuring plan.