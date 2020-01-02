2 of 7 shooting victims in critical condition; city to issue cease and desist order against bar

The city of Huntington, West Virginia will issue a cease and desist order to close a bar where seven people were shot on New Year's Day, Mayor Steve Williams said Thursday during a news conference.

Two of the seven victims are in critical condition, but all are considered stable, Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said.

The shooting took place just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Mayor Williams said the establishment originally applied to the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals as a retail business and was approved. It later applied to be a bar but did not follow procedures to be licensed.

The mayor also said the business has not paid any taxes, which helped prompt the decision for the cease and desist order.

"They haven't paid the first penny of taxes," Williams said.

He added that the Board of Zoning Appeals will be altering the business licensing process to prevent any new bar from opening in the city.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charleston, the owner of Kulture Hookah Bar is Charon Chere Harris, also known as Charon Reese. Investigators say she pleaded guilty in 2016 to maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing heroin.

Cornwell said three search warrants have been issued -- one at the bar and two involving victims. He said the warrants have yielded several items of evidence.

Investigators also say that multiple law enforcement agencies have been involved with investigating criminal activity at the location, but there has been no action based on what they found.

In response to a question about whether the city is safe, the mayor replied, "Of course, Huntington is safe. Our crime has been declining every single year."

City officials have not released the names or ages of the victims at this time.

"Unacceptable," Williams said of the incident. "We won't allow that to happen in our town."

There is no word about a suspect at this time.