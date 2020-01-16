2 homes destroyed, health department damaged in Leslie County fire

Several buildings were destroyed or damaged in a fire in Leslie County Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters are battling flames on Hickory Street in Hyden.

Two homes were destroyed. A third home was damaged, and the flames damaged the Leslie County Health Department as well.

We are told a roof fell on one of the firefighters but he is expected to be okay. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries have been reported so far.

One family of six is now without a home because of the fire.

At this time the fire is still burning.

We have a reporter on the scene. This will be updated.