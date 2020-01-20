2 deer run into London home furnishings business, cause $5,000 in retail damage

On Saturday, owners of Maple Leaf Furnishings said two deer run into the business near downtown London.

That owner said there was an employee with her newborn in the store at the time the deer came in. We are told this was that employee's first day back at work, after being off for several weeks during her maternity leave.

The store lost around $5,000 in retail from the damage the incident caused. The front door was relatively the only damage to the actual building.

Nobody was injured, and the deer were run out of the store by that employee's' father.

Eye-witnesses say they believe the deer were spooked by a barking dog or an animal. Those in the store at the time also say they did not notice any antlers on the deer.

Unfortunately, the owners of the building found out the surveillance cameras were not working at the time. We are looking into the several surrounding businesses that also have camera footage, to see if they caught the incident on tape as well.