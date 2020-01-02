1998 New Year's Day baby gives birth to first baby of 2020 at St. Joseph London

A woman and her newborn baby are celebrating the unique birthday they now share.

Ana Elvia Vasquez was the first baby born on New Year's Day, 1998 in Henry County, Ohio. 22 years later, Vasquez gave birth to Jackson Immanuel Storms, who was the first baby born at Saint Joseph London on New Year's Day, 2020.

Vasquez said her due date was originally on January 8, but the best birthday gift she ever received came early.

"After 39 weeks we were told that we could have him, and I was like, 'okay, we'll have him, whatever at any time.' So we just picked the 1st, just because I was ready to give birth," the happy mother said.

The hospital awarded Vasquez and Travis Storms, the baby's father, with a Radio Flyer, a car seat and a basket filled with blankets, outfits, diapers and a stuffed elephant.

"Every birth is exciting, but there's something even more special about the arrival of the first baby of the new year," said Sharon Patton, director of women's services at the hospital.