Human remains found in 1995 identified

Human remains found in western Pulaski County in 1995 have now been identified.

The FBI assisted in the identification process.

On February 21, the sheriff's office was notified DNA matched Christie York Witcher of Allen County, Kentucky

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says in July of 1995, two people were hunting off of Piney Grove Road in Nancy, Kentucky when they found the skeletal remains of a woman in a wooded area.

With no identification information found near the area the case was placed into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Witcher was reported missing to the Allen County Sheriff's Office in July of 1993.

The investigation into Witcher's disappearance and death are still ongoing.

