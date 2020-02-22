'Something exciting, new and fun': 1960's themed diner opens in Hazard

Hazard has seen a few new restaurants come to town in the last month, and on Saturday North Main Diner had its grand opening.

North Main Diner is located right next to the Mother Goose House.

Owner Sara White wanted the diner to stand out, so she created a 1960's theme. She wants people to be able to relive the vibrant diner scene from the 60's.

"We wanted to do something different bring something different maybe relive the 1960's a little bit and just serve the community having something exciting new and fun to come and eat," said White.

They are serving a variety of food including appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, and milkshakes.