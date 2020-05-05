$160.7M loss for UK Healthcare, Nutter Field House might come down in near future

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Nutter Field House Hospital is likely coming down soon.
The news came as a part of the UK HealthCare's board of trustees virtual meeting on Tuesday. UK HealthCare projects a $160.7 million loss for the months of March-June.
UK Healthcare says the makeshift hospital may no longer be needed.
400 beds were brought into the football practice facility to house patients.
But UK says they have a surge capacity of up to 1,300 beds to handle COVID-19 patients.
It's not clear when the makeshift hospital could come down.
The university is hoping FEMA will reimburse them.
You can watch the full meeting in the video below: