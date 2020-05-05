$160.7M loss for UK Healthcare, Nutter Field House might come down in near future

The Nutter Field House Hospital is likely coming down soon.

The news came as a part of the UK HealthCare's board of trustees virtual meeting on Tuesday. UK HealthCare projects a $160.7 million loss for the months of March-June.

UK Healthcare says the makeshift hospital may no longer be needed.

400 beds were brought into the football practice facility to house patients.

But UK says they have a surge capacity of up to 1,300 beds to handle COVID-19 patients.

It's not clear when the makeshift hospital could come down.

The university is hoping FEMA will reimburse them.

