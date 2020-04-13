14 hospitalized and 5 dead after Hamilton County, Tenn. storms

Five people are dead in Murray County, Georgia and at least 14 people in Hamilton County, Tennessee have been taken to the hospital after a wave of strong storms ripped through the area overnight Sunday into Monday.

Video from an East Brainerd community in Chattanooga shows a residential suburb where people were being transported to a storm shelter after losing their homes.

Multiple storms that could have been tornadoes swept through northeast Alabama, northwest Georgia and Tennessee around midnight.

Chattanooga fire and police responded to thousands of calls, including building and tree collapses.

More than 20,000 people were out of power and the number was growing as companies assessed the damage.

Hamilton County had to move a family reunification center after learning the church had roof damage of its own.

Rescuers had to cope with flooding as they tried to get to damaged areas.