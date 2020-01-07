13-year-old killed when US family attacked on notorious stretch of Mexican highway

Mexican authorities continue searching for gunmen responsible for an attack on a sparsely traveled stretch of highway near the Texas border that left a 13-year-old U.S. citizen dead and four relatives wounded.

A family traveling in two vehicles was attacked on a two-lane highway paralleling the U.S.-Mexico border in the township of Ciudad Mier. (Source: CNN)

On Saturday night, a family traveling in two vehicles was attacked on a two-lane highway paralleling the U.S.-Mexico border in the township of Ciudad Mier.

Authorities say an SUV cut them off, causing them to collide and stop. Attackers then opened fire.

Father Oscar Lopez identified the 13-year-old killed as his son, also named Oscar Lopez. He died after being shot in both legs, CNN reports.

The family was returning to the U.S. after spending the holidays in the central Mexico state of San Luis Potosi.

The area where the attack occurred is contested by drug cartels.

