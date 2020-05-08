$12,000 worth of drugs found inside home, man arrested

A man with a history of drug activity is behind bars Friday after deputies say they found a stash of narcotics with an estimated street value of $12,000 inside his home.

Mark K. Kirk, 58, of Catlettsburg is now in the Boyd County Detention Center.

After a number of complaints from neighbors, deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at Kirk’s home in Catlettsburg.

Inside they found 40 grams of heroin, 50 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, $5,300 in cash, digital scales, drugs packaging materials, drug ledgers as well as a loaded handgun.

Kirk was arrested for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. Deputies say he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.