$1,000 reward for suspect throwing unopened soda cans at commercial trucks

Someone is throwing unopened soda cans at commercial trucks, and the Breathitt County Sheriff's Department is working to track them down.

Early Friday morning, deputies were called out to KY 15 near the Breathitt-Wolfe County line. Investigators learned a car driving northbound threw soda cans at two commercial vehicles.

One of the cans hit a driver's windshield "dead center", deputes said, and smashed through it. Broken glass flew into the driver's face and injured them.

The drivers of both trucks were able to safely pull over on the shoulder. The injured driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies learned this is not the first time something like this has happened. Similar reports indicate this has been happening for about three weeks now. A criminal investigation for first-degree wanton endangerment is now open.

"Today's event could have easily led to a traffic accident with serious risk of injury or death to the operators of the CMVs," Sheriff John Hollan wrote in a news release. "These events all occur during the early morning hours and span from the Breathitt County four-lane portion of KY 15, traveling north into Wolfe County as far as Campton."

King Crete Inc. owns both vehicles involved in Friday morning's incident. Gary King, the owner of King Crete Inc., is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

If you have any information, contact the Breathitt County Sheriff's Department.