'We just really step up': Community comes together to feed kids of Harlan County

When times are scary, we are told to look for the helpers. If that’s the case, look no further than the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club in Harlan County.

Things at the club have been very busy lately as staff and helpers clean, unload and prepare for the week ahead.

Amid everything going on, there is also the underlying anxiety.

"Everyone's worried, but here at we're worried for a different reason. We were truly worried about the kids that come to program that we provide these meal services for,” said Kendra Calhoun, the Boys and Girls Club of Appalachia Director of Operations. “I have two biological children but I have about 450 kids that I consider my own kids."

With schools empty, kids are not guaranteed three square meals but that’s where helpers like Kendra chip in.

"You know it's always exciting to see their faces and their excitement when they see us,” she added.

The club works the dinner routes. As they unloaded a truck Tuesday afternoon, they began preparing for the evening ahead.

"We knew we just needed to come out and provide the meals,” Kendra said.

In Harlan County, the areas independent and county schools and the local Boys and Girls Club are working together to provide three square meals a day to every child in the county.

The Boys and Girls Club tackles dinner, but unlike the schools, the club only has one bus to carry food on but that is where the community stepped in.

"We have had, oh my goodness, we have had a lot of people just step up,” she added.

People like Deric Jeffers donated his church bus to help with meal delivery.

"They decided to reach out into the community like this, of course, I was completely on board,” said Jeffers, the senior pastor at the First Baptist Church of Loyall.

He says now is the perfect time to be a helper.

"When a child comes and completely is just blown by kindness and love and looks at you and says 'thank you' there's no greater feeling,” he said.

"Times like this when there is panic, this community, it, we just really step up and do what needs to be done,” Kendra added.

The Boys and Girls Club in Barbourville is also offering those meals.

To get in contact with the Boys and Girls Club in Harlan you can call 606-573-0960.

To get in contact with the Boys and Girls Club in Barbourville you can call 606-546-1717.