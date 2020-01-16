Volunteers will install free smoke detectors on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The American Red Cross Eastern Kentucky Chapter will install 200 free smoke alarms in Letcher County, on Monday.

In order to accomplish the task, the Red Cross will partner with the Letcher Fire and Rescue, Sandlick and Mayking volunteer fire departments and Kentucky Power to complete the installation of the 200 smoke alarms.

The smoke detectors were bought with a $40,000 grant that the Red Cross was awarded from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation.

They will distribute smoke detectors through low-income areas to those in need.

The Red Cross says that if you have a working smoke detector you can reduce the risk of dying in a fire by 50 percent.

