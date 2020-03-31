'We do like virtual high-fives,' Williamsburg dance studio classes online

The Dance Centre closed their doors three weeks ago after closings across the state amid COVID-19.

Owner Lindsay Baker says early on she began researching ways to continue having class, even if the students could not be there in person.

The best alternative was to start video chats during their scheduled class times each week.

"Every week, I send out an email, post on our social media, and send out texts, I'm trying to get the word out to everybody as easily as possible. And, have that as easily accessible as possible. But, I send that out with links to each day of class. So, everybody just clicks on the link," said Baker. So, they just sign in and we grace their computer screen or their phone and they get to have some fun time with us during class."

The more than 100 students that take classes at the studio are continuing to finish and rehearse their dance recital pieces for the year.

"We're still working on recital choreography so, there is conditioning and stretching, and technique. All of the same things they would get in an evening in class with us," said Baker.

One of the hip-hop students, Parker Davis and her mother Dana, said the virtual classes are a nice change in pace as they move their studios in their living room or bedrooms.

"Another thing that's really cool too is that a lot of these girls in the dance class know each other from school. But they've also been able to show some stuff at their house. Like, one girl showed a lizard that she has at her house. Or, they've been able to see like the other girls' bedrooms or things that they wouldn't get from regular dance class," said Dana.

The best part for both instructors and students is making sure they still get the chance to see one another even while they can no be at the studio.

"Sometimes the social distancing thing just really gets to you, I'm having a hard day with it today. It's always really awesome to see our kids' smiling faces. We can't be face to face, I'm a hugger, and we can't be together right now. We do like virtual high-fives and send each other hearts. And, you know blow kisses and all of that and share the love. Even though we're not together in person right now," said Baker.

For any students that miss class, the dance instructors are recording the virtual classes and posting them online for students that need them.

The dance recital held each year is expected to be during the usual time at the end of May.