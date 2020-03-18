Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closed until further notice

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park joined other outside venues in making modifications to its hours of operation to promote social distancing.

As of Wednesday, the park's Visitor Center and the Wilderness Road Campground will be closed until further notice.

The Pinnacle Overlook, all park trails and restrooms, other than those located in the campground, are still open to the public.

Park staff will provide a notice when they resume full operation and will provide updates.

During the time it is closed, there are still many ways to enjoy Cumberland Gap. Incredible armchair visits are available through the park's website. This includes virtual tours of Hensley Settlement and Gap Cave.

If you do visit Cumberland Gap, park officials ask that you follow CDC guidelines and remain a safe distance between groups, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and to cover your mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing.

Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.

Updates about Cumberland Gap’s operations will be posted to the park’s website. Visitors can also call 606-248-2817.

