'Little rays of sunshine': Students, teachers honor four who died in Bell County house fire

Wednesday morning "Amazing Grace" echoed through the halls of Bell Central, where Sierra, Cynthia and Shawn Posey all went to school.

Bell Central held a balloon release in memory of Sierra, Cynthia and Shawn Posey, who died in a house fire along with their grandmother, Beulah Mullins.

The three children and their grandmother, Beulah Mullins, died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Bell County.

Tuesday evening a memorial was set up to honor the three, and students decided they wanted to sing Wednesday morning as they welcomed students and staff.

The Poseys' teachers remembered the children fondly.

"She [Sierra] was always so friendly, had such a compassionate heart," said Kayla Johnson. "I don't think I ever heard her say a negative word to anybody. I mean she truly was a sweet and humble child."

Kayla was Sierra Posey's teacher. Sierra was 12 years old, her little sister Cynthia was 11 years old, and the youngest, Shawn, was 8 years old.

Lisa Johnson, a 2nd-grade teacher at Bell Central, taught all three of them. Shawn was in her homeroom this year.

"I mean they were all, not just Shawn, the girls always had a smile. They bounced down the hallways. They were just happy kids, beautiful kids," said Lisa.

Wednesday afternoon, a balloon release was held in memory of the three children.

"They were good kids, little rays of sunshine, they were little rays of sunshine," Lisa added.

The school is collecting donations to pay for funeral expenses.