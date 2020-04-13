“I couldn’t believe it.": People deal with power outages and damage from storm

The storms Sunday night resulted in power outages across the region which left nearly 70,000 people in the dark at one point.

A night many did not expect as strong winds ripped through the area.

Aster Sizemore walked out of his home to see trees uprooted and other tangled in power lines.

“Of course I heard the storm last night but I didn’t hear the crash or anything," said Sizemore. “All the power is off here but we have been trying to get this tree out of the street so people can get by and get the tree off the powerlines as you can see in the background. The tree is actually knocked down the powerlines. “

Allison Barker with Kentucky Power says they are working to get power restored as quickly as possible because they understand the need.

“We have 500 employees and contractors out today working to assess and fix the damage," said Barker. "We have asked for additional help from outside of the state of Kentucky."

As people are at home because of the coronavirus, more people dealt with the effect of the outage, but Sizemore spent most of his day outside cleaning up.

“I couldn’t believe it," said Sizemore. “We’ve been doing this since about 9 o’clock this morning."

At this time it is uncertain how long it will be until everyone's power is restored.

If you see a downed power line report it and stay away from it.

