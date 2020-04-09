First confirmed COVID-19 case in Knott County

Thursday officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) reported the first positive COVID-19 case in Knott County, Kentucky.

The case is a 39-year-old woman.

She was an employee of the Hindman Appalachian Wireless Store.

The KRDHD has stated all those who visited the store between March 24th - April 3rd may have been exposed and asks that they self isolate and monitor their symptoms.

“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH and the people of Knott County. Remember, the best protection from the virus is complying with the prevention measures that have been set forth by our Governor, mainly social distancing and frequent hand washing,” said Scott Lockard, Ky River District Health Department Public Health Director. He added, “We do expect to see additional cases as more tests are administered.”

The KRDHD is currently working to find all those who came in contact with this patient.

You can watch the news conference live below:



Appalachian Wireless also issued a news release in response to the case confirmation:

"Appalachian Wireless has learned that one of its employees - a retail sales associate for the Hindman, Knott County store - has tested positive for COVID-19. Appalachian Wireless has closed the Hindman store temporarily for thorough cleaning per CDC guidelines. The employee is feeling relatively well and is self-quarantining at home.

Public safety is our top priority. Appalachian Wireless has been working with local officials and the health department to determine if other employees and citizens could have been exposed. Appalachian Wireless will continue to take proactive steps in all of its locations to try to limit the risk of exposure for our employees and customers. Barriers in place to maintain social distancing, sneeze guards in front of registers, thorough cleaning each morning, and limited store hours are just a few examples of steps taken in this ever-evolving situation.

Appalachian Wireless would like to remind citizens that it is important to be prepared and to continue to take measures to help reduce the spread of this virus. Washing hands often for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough/sneeze, frequently sanitizing surfaces and objects that are touched often, staying healthy at home (especially if you are sick), and practicing social distancing are just a few examples of steps to help prevent the spread. As a reminder, please visit your local Appalachian Wireless store only if necessary, and check our website first for details on how we can help you by phone or online."