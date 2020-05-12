Field hospital at UK's Nutter Field House dismantling this week

The field hospital at UK's Nutter Fieldhouse is dismantling sometime this week.

Our sister station WKYT reports the announcement was made last week at the UK HealthCare's board of trustees' virtual meeting.

At the announcement no time frame was put in place, but officials now tell WKYT it will be by the end of this week.

UK Hospital currently has a surge capacity of 1,250 to 1,300 beds -- this does not include the field hospital at Nutter Field House.

Dr. Mark Newman, Executive VP for Health Affairs, told WKYT UK HealthCare no longer anticipates needing the field house as a field hospital.

UK officials believes UK Hospital has enough capacity for a possible COVID-19 surge.

To help with the cost of the field hospital, UK officials said they applied to FEMA for reimbursement.

