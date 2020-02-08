Sheriff makes arrest while picking up pizza

A Letcher County sheriff arrested a man on Saturday, with the assistance of a Whitesburg police officer, when he went to pick up a pizza order.

The Sheriff was picking up pizza for the MJP/FNMS Archery tournament.

At the same time, a wanted fugitive was also there picking up his order but instead of leaving with pizza, the fugitive left in handcuffs.

The fugitive had two outstanding warrants but now faces additional charges such as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance first degree, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of burglary tools and possession of legend drugs.

