'There's no other words to describe her besides wonderful,' friends remember Bell Central aid

Co-workers, who considered themselves more like family, spent their Monday trying to process the death of Verda "Dee Dee" Green.

Green died in a head-on collision Friday morning on U.S. Highway 119.

Dee Dee was a special needs' aid, who loved nothing more than to put smiles on every students' face.

"Dee Dee was fantastic. There's no other words to describe her besides wonderful, fantastic, a friend to all," said Bell Central Principal, Jennifer Blankenship. "Everybody knows Ms. Dee Dee and everybody loves Ms. Dee Dee, she was great."

Remembering Green put both smiles on faces and sent tears rolling down the cheeks of her friends at the school.

"The staff, they're heartbroken. Because that is another part of our family that is not going to be here anymore. And, we're not going to get to see her anymore," said Blankenship.

One of the hardest parts for Blankenship was to realize that Dee Dee's husband Billy, who also works at the school, won't be there with her walking down the hallways each day at school.

"They were here together every day. They saw each other, you very seldom saw one and not saw the other. And, their kids were their life," Blankenship said.

The only way the school is getting through the loss of Dee Dee is through their faith, together.

"I don't know. But, I know God does. He's got it all planned. He knows things that we don't know. And, there's a reason," said Blankenship. "It's hard, it's hard. We hurt and there's nothing more you can say. I don't know. We've had so much lately, I don't know what else we can do, except, cling to God because that's all we've got."

The school is planning to honor Green and 4 students who they have lost this school year, through a memory garden.

.

Green's visitation services are 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday night, with the funeral following at 8 p.m. at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home in Pineville.