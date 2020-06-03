WD Bryant

Address: 1405 S. Main St. | Corbin, KY 40701

Website: https://ww3.truevalue.com/corbin/Home.aspx

In 1928 W.D. Bryant began as a general store in Williamsburg KY selling fabric, eggs, and basic supplies to the public. The Bryant family, realizing the need for building materials and hardware in the area, soon expanded in size and inventory. W.D. Bryant True Value has a long family history of valuing relationships in the community so in the year 2000, a new location was added. A sister store in Corbin, KY was opened to better serve the needs of the tri-county area and beyond. Currently fourth generation descendants own and operate both stores, and have very active roles inside and outside of W.D. Bryant’s. W.D. Bryant True Value is a full line hardware and building material dealer. W.D. Bryant values our customers by investing in our expert employees. We are here to assist you with your projects because we care about you getting the job done with the right supplies.