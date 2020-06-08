Orkin
Address: 506 N Depot St | Corbin, KY 40701
225 Tollage Creek | Pikeville, KY 41501
Website: orkin.com
About Us
Pest control can take many forms, and for us, it’s always about helping to protect your home and business.
Residential Services
- Pest Control - Residential
- Bed Bug Services
- Carpenter Ant Control
- Flea Control
- Stinging Insects
- Tick Services
- Wildlife Services
- Termite Control
- Termite Bait & Monitoring
- Drywood Termite Control
- Fumigation Services
- Insulation Installation
Commercial Services
- Pest Control - Commercial
- Bird Control
- Floor & Drain Cleaning
- Fly Control
- Odor Control
- Rodent Control