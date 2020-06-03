Maynard Chiropractic

Address: 81 Hager Branch Rd | East Point, KY 41216

Website: https://www.maynardchiropractic.com/

Ryan Maynard and Dr. Baldwin are our chiropractors serving East Point, and the surrounding area. Our chiropractors and the rest of the welcoming team at Maynard Chiropractic, LLC are committed to providing chiropractic solutions to address your unique needs, whether you are experiencing back pain, neck pain, headaches, or even muscular tightness and tension. You may be searching for pain relief after an accident, experiencing an injury, or if you suffer from a specific condition like chronic back pain or a spinal condition. Even if you looking to improve your overall health, our chiropractor can help you attain your everyday wellness goals! Visit our testimonials page to find out what our patients are saying about our East Point, chiropractors and our chiropractic care plans.