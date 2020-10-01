Phone: (606) 637-1830

About Us

We are committed to providing the best physical therapy experience with the highest quality of care for optimal results. The owners of HPT Physical Therapy opened the private practice in response to the needs of our local community.

We pride ourselves on providing our community with the highest quality of care that is delivered in an efficient manner. Hands-on techniques facilitate pain relief and functional recovery. Therapeutic exercise and home programs will help get you back to where you want to be.

Services

HPT Physical Therapy is your premier full-service physical therapy private practice. Our staff is trained to efficiently rehabilitate a variety of conditions. Here is a brief listing of what we specialize in:

Conditions:

Auto Injuries and Whiplash

Scoliosis

Sacroiliac Injuries

Neck Pain

Work-related Injuries

Low Back Pain

Sciatica

Post-Surgical Rehabilitation

Herniated Discs

Leg Pain

Arthritis

Sports Injuries

Headaches

Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains

Shoulder Pain

Knee and Ankle Injuries

Muscle Strains

Tennis Elbow

Tingling or Numbness

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Bursitis/Tendinitis

Rotator Cuff Injuries

Treatment Modalities: