Phone: (606) 637-1830
https://www.hptphysicaltherapy.com/
Additional Locations
Paintsville
515 Broadway St.
Paintsville, KY 41240
606-789-7201
Hazard
117 Corporate Dr. #104
Hazard, KY 41701
606-436-6600
Prestonsburg
83 Dewey St.
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
606-886-9888
About Us
We are committed to providing the best physical therapy experience with the highest quality of care for optimal results. The owners of HPT Physical Therapy opened the private practice in response to the needs of our local community.
We pride ourselves on providing our community with the highest quality of care that is delivered in an efficient manner. Hands-on techniques facilitate pain relief and functional recovery. Therapeutic exercise and home programs will help get you back to where you want to be.
Services
HPT Physical Therapy is your premier full-service physical therapy private practice. Our staff is trained to efficiently rehabilitate a variety of conditions. Here is a brief listing of what we specialize in:
Conditions:
- Auto Injuries and Whiplash
- Scoliosis
- Sacroiliac Injuries
- Neck Pain
- Work-related Injuries
- Low Back Pain
- Sciatica
- Post-Surgical Rehabilitation
- Herniated Discs
- Leg Pain
- Arthritis
- Sports Injuries
- Headaches
- Plantar Fasciitis
- Ankle Sprains
- Shoulder Pain
- Knee and Ankle Injuries
- Muscle Strains
- Tennis Elbow
- Tingling or Numbness
- Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- Bursitis/Tendinitis
- Rotator Cuff Injuries
Treatment Modalities:
- Lumbar Stabilization
- Rotator Cuff Programs
- Soft Tissue Massage
- Therapeutic Exercise
- Stretching Exercises
- Strengthening Exercises
- Ultrasound
- Neuromuscular Stimulation
- Patient Education
- Sports Medicine
- Posture Education
- TENS
- Physical Agents (heat and ice)