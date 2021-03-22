Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home

156 South Main Street, Whitley, KY 42653

(606) 376-5383

The funeral home is an important part of any community. In addition to providing a variety of necessary services to the community such as burial services, cremation services, memorial services and celebrations of life, funeral homes also serve as resources for those grieving the loss of a loved one.

When it comes time to make the decision regarding the funeral home you will trust to care for a loved one or to take care of your pre-planning arrangements, we offer the following information about our company history and our valued staff.