CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID19 is taking a toll on businesses small and large across the country.

As lockdowns went into place many businesses lost customers and needed revenue to stay running.

As a larger company that operates in Southern Kentucky, Nothern Contours reached out to the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director looking to help.

“With the loss in business it’s affecting them very much with revenue loss, and trying to keep employees, and cutting back to two or three days a week and so we’ve made this available to the community, to the businesses,” said Bruce Carpenter the Executive Director.

Northern Contours, along with the Chamber, the Corbin Industrial Development Commission, and the Mayors of both Corbin and Williamsburg is hoping to spread out $15,000 to businesses that apply for the help.

“Any little amount like this is going to make a difference. Is it the end-all? No, I don’t know. But, if it helps them to move until the next clearance they get to open up more, bring in more customers and survive and move forward,” said Carpenter.

The businesses that are approved will receive $2,500 in forgivable, no-interest loans to help with expenses that may be impacted by COVID19.

“Now they are starting to open up a little bit more but there are constraints there as to how many customers they may have, there are certain criteria they have to meet, certain criteria which they still have their ongoing costs and expenses, but they’re trying to build their business back and keep it open,” added Carpenter.

Joe House, the owner of 1-hour Cleaners in Corbin says it is all about cash flow.

“It’s all about cash flow in my business you know, day to day and hopefully that will get us a little more breathing room you know a little added security,” said House.

As a dry-cleaner and tuxedo rental House’s business was deemed essential allowing them to keep their door opened. That being said he still saw business take a significant hit.

“It has really shut us down to about 40-50 percent of what we used to do on a monthly basis,” said House.

With two employees and fixed overhead House had to crunch the numbers.

His customers, he says, were extremely understanding when he limited hours and closed a few more days of the week.

Now that things are beginning to open back up he is looking to just get a little more money to ease the stressed COVID-19 caused.

“It means a lot for mom and pop businesses like us you know, without the corporate brand and things like that, it means the world to us,” said House.

The application is open until Monday, June 22nd. If you are a small business owner in Southern Kentucky click here to apply.

