Address: 319 Oak Street, Berea, KY 40403

Website: https://fahe.org/

As a backbone organization, Fahe works directly with our Network Members and partners across Appalachia to help these leaders achieve their visions for opportunity and change in their communities. Our Transformational Employment Program is one of these opportunities as it connects individuals in recovery with meaningful employment. With the help of our partners at DV8 Kitchen and Addiction Recovery Care, we have created a program that provides mentorship and incentives to employers willing to hire interns in recovery for full-time employment upon successful completion. We offer 8 months of paid salary for the interns, paid training, employer stipends, and more. The Transformational Recovery Program is eliminating the stigma around recovery while helping employers provide opportunities for people to change their lives and make a difference in the community.

The Fahe Transformational Employment Program is an 8-month internship that connects people in recovery with meaningful employment in the region. For potential employers this program mitigates some of the risk associated with hiring people in drug recovery. Fahe pays for the internship and training of the employee and provides paid training and a stipend for the employer, with the understanding the employer will hire the participant on successful completion of the program. The employers participating in this program not only gain access to workers and training but also help support their local community by providing opportunity for employment, a proven component in the long term recovery process.

Fahe is partnering with DV8 Kitchen and Addiction Recovery Care for their expertise and mentorship in recovery employment.