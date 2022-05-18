HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The polls closed at 6 p.m. for the Harlan County Judge Executive race with a total of 5,076 votes.

Judge Executive, Dan Mosley won the race with 61.31% of the votes to begin his third term.

”I’m overwhelmed and over joyed. The people of Harlan County are great, I love serving as Judge Executive, I’m thankful that the people have given me the opportunity to continue to do that, a third term is always hard to win,” Mosley said.

Mosley switched to the Republican party in February 2021.

He says he left the Democratic party because he believes it has become a national party that doesn’t have the interest of rural Kentucky in mind, adding that Harlan County is rural Kentucky and proud of it.

Mosley was met with a crowd at the Harlan County Courthouse to congratulate him on the win before going to celebrate with family and friends, while extending an invite to community members to the Sazon restaurant.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.