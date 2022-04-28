APPA Insurance

Address: 789 US-23, Paintsville, KY 41240

Phone: (606) 297-5300

Website: https://www.appainsurance.com/

APPA Insurance was established in October 1995.

The firm was grounded on providing customers with personalized service to meet the insurance needs here in Eastern Kentucky. As we have grown over the years, service is still our focus, which has been one of the key reasons we are the premiere insurance office in East Kentucky.

We strive to provide personalized professional advice to our customers.

Why do business with APPA Insurance?

Unlike a captive, or direct insurance company who only offers their own proprietary products, our agency is 100% independent of any one company. Many insurance consumers don’t fully understand just how important that really is.

When it comes to something as important as insurance, it’s imperative that you work with an agency who has an in-depth knowledge of multiple insurance products, companies, and guidelines — not just one.

At the end of the day, what separates one agent from another, is their ability to proactively service their policy holders, and their knowledge of the insurance industry, products, and different situations that may present themselves to their clients.

Independent Agent Vs. The Rest

Here is a quick comparison of the differences between an independent agency like us, and the various other types of companies that are out there:

If you’d like to get started with a complimentary quote and/or policy review, we’d be happy to help you any way we can. Feel free to call us directly if you have more detailed questions. We appreciate the opportunity to help you, and look forward to servicing your insurance needs!