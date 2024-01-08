Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairley Napier is being held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
“Vehicle contained what appeared to be human remains”: Breathitt Co. man charged with murder
North Carolina couple disappears with baby, found in Pike County
.
KSP investigates deadly Rockcastle Co. shooting
The idea to build a life size Tim Couch statue was made by Allen Rice, the creator of The...
“There’s no bigger Leslie County Legend than Tim Couch”: Tim Couch statue coming to Leslie County
Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for possible theft suspects.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for theft suspects

Latest News

Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay
32-year-old Harpreet Singh is now facing criminal trespass and burglary charges, according to...
Alleged art thief in custody after being trapped on roof
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies