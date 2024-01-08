Williamsburg PD makes felon gun arrest
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Williamsburg is behind bars following a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop officers reportedly found both a handgun and marijuana in the man’s car.
Terrell D. Norton, 36, of Pontiac Mich., was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana-enhancements.
Norton was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.
Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.