Williamsburg PD makes felon gun arrest

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Williamsburg is behind bars following a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop officers reportedly found both a handgun and marijuana in the man’s car.

Terrell D. Norton, 36, of Pontiac Mich., was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana-enhancements.

Norton was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.