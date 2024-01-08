“Vehicle contained what appeared to be human remains”: Breathitt Co. man charged with murder

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE (01/08 - 11:15 a.m.)

A Breathitt County man was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with a missing woman’s case during the weekend.

Fairley Napier was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Officials with the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office said Napier turned himself in.

WYMT received an arrest citation from the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s office regarding Napier’s arrest.

According to the citation, Kentucky State Police Troopers reportedly opened a missing person’s case for Joanie Campbell. Officers said during their investigation they learned Napier was the last person to see Campbell on Jan. 4.

As the investigation continued, police reportedly found a burnt car on property logged by Napier. The arrest citation states that police reportedly found human remains on the vehicle which they said matched the description of a car driven by Campbell.

Officers also reportedly found a skidder and dozer on the property that belonged to Napier. Troopers wrote in the arrest citation that the skidder also had human remains on it.

The arrest citation also states that troopers were told during the investigation that Napier had reportedly made comments to a family member that, “He had gotten tired of seeing her laying in the log yard and looking at her.”

According to the arrest citation, the family member reportedly told police that, “Fairley admitted to burning the body.”

ORIGINAL STORY

One man is behind bars in connection with a missing woman out of Breathitt County.

Breahtitt County Sheriff John Hollan said they detained Fairley Napier as a person of interest early Sunday morning.

After questioning, he was arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Police have not yet released the charges.

He said human remains were found burned in a car in a remote area of KY-1098.

The identity of the remains is not known as they were taken to Frankfort for identification.

It is not known if the two instances are connected.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 is continuing to investigate.

We will update you as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.