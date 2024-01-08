Murder investigation underway in southern Ky.

Police say Charles Ohler lived alone and was found by his daughter Saturday.
By Phil Pendleton and Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a murder after a Corbin man was reportedly found dead in his home during the weekend.

Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said there are a lot questions that have not been answered after Charles Ohler, 73, was reportedly found dead by his daughter Saturday. Ohler reportedly had medical issues but his daughter told police she was concerned due to the blood at the scene.

Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte said the death was not because of natural causes. Elliotte also stated that they are not releasing how the suspect or suspects were able to get into the home.

Elliotte said a lot people knew Ohler.

“Everyone knew Charles. He farms, ranches, raises longhorn cattle. Good fella. Kind of does his own thing. Knew him in the community, just spoke to him a month or so ago,” Elliotte said.

Elliott said Ohler lived alone and that they are gathering leads.

He added that they are not releasing the time of death nor the cause and manner of death at this time.

