KSP investigates deadly Rockcastle Co. shooting

.
.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a shooting that ended in one person being pronounced dead.

The shooting happened on Little Creek Road in Rockcastle County.

Joseph A. Dawson, 48, of Berea, his wife Katherine Dawson, and her family member, Phillip Fox were having a verbal argument.

While Joseph was inside the home Katherine made threats to kill both her and Fox.

Joseph exited the home grabbing a machete and Fox retrieved his gun and fired the weapon at Joseph.

Joseph A. Dawson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner.

