Kentucky students create prayer walls at school

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Whitley County are trying to make a difference through sticky notes.

Inspired by a TikTok trend, prayer walls in Whitley County were created to “help spread God’s word.”

“Our school, along with the middle school, has struggled with suicide,” said Sophy Jones. “And, a lot of people struggle with their mental health.”

Mental health is something Jones says she herself has struggled with.

“God saved me,” said Jones.

That’s why when she came across a trend on social media, she knew she wanted to bring it to her high school.

“People can just write down a Bible verse or like ‘Jesus loves you,’ for example, and you can either take it with you if you want to keep it as a note, you can repost other ones,” said Jones.

Lining the girls’ bathrooms at Whitley County High School now are numerous sticky notes highlighting various bible verses.

“They could take that verse and say they want to read it, or we do have Chromebooks at school so they can Google the verse,” said Jones.

“The other day, I had seen a young female student who had one of the yellow sticky notes with a Bible verse on it that we had wrote, and it just really like made my day to know that this is something that people are loving and it’s actually helping them,” said Evelyn Philpot.

Philpot helped Jones create the prayer wall.

“These verses spoke to me, and I feel like they could speak to others,” said Philpot.

She and Jones are both a part of First Priority, a student-led Christian organization.

“We just done a big push on the suicide prevention on stay, you know, stop, talk to somebody, be attentive and you are important,” said Todd Lawson.

Lawson, the director of the organization, says he proud to see the girls take what they learned and propel it into something bigger.

“They feel felt spirit led to do it,” said Lawson.

A small piece of paper with a big message.

“Prayer to me is just it makes me feel loved,” said Jones.

“With prayer and God, that’s the only answer we got. That’s our only hope,” said Lawson. “Somebody does love me,” said Lawson. “I may feel not important at home, I may not feel important to a teacher, I may not feel important to somebody, but God loves us and ain’t nothing more important than that.”

Both girls will be graduating this year. They hope that even when they leave the school, the sticky notes will continue to spread and impact students to come.

