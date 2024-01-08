Kentucky keeps place in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball team did not have its best performance in their SEC road opener, but still came out on top.

As a result, John Calipari’s squad was able to retain the number six spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Rankings.

Purdue is at the top once again while Houston leapfrogged Kansas for the second position. The Jayhawks are third while UConn and Tennessee round out the top five.

Here is how the rest of the poll goes:

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Kansas

4. Connecticut

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. North Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Oklahoma

10. Illinois

11. Marquette

11. Duke

13. Memphis

14. Baylor

15. Wisconsin

16. Auburn

17. Colorado State

18. BYU

19. San Diego State

20. Utah State

21. Clemson

22. Creighton

23. Gonzaga

24. FAU

25. Texas

