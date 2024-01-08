Kentucky keeps place in AP Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball team did not have its best performance in their SEC road opener, but still came out on top.
As a result, John Calipari’s squad was able to retain the number six spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Rankings.
Purdue is at the top once again while Houston leapfrogged Kansas for the second position. The Jayhawks are third while UConn and Tennessee round out the top five.
Here is how the rest of the poll goes:
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Kansas
4. Connecticut
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. North Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Oklahoma
10. Illinois
11. Marquette
11. Duke
13. Memphis
14. Baylor
15. Wisconsin
16. Auburn
17. Colorado State
18. BYU
19. San Diego State
20. Utah State
21. Clemson
22. Creighton
23. Gonzaga
24. FAU
25. Texas
