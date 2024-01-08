FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A windy, rainy Tuesday on tap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place for tonight and Tuesday as a potent weather system rolls across the region. We are tracking a soaking rain and potential wind gusts up to 50 mph in spots.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

A Wind Advisory is in place for almost the entire region until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Technically, Lawrence County and Wayne County, West Virginia are not included, but even there, strong winds are likely. We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph in some places, and this could be strong enough for spotty power outages. We are also tracking rain coverage to increase. The good news, severe weather is not expected, but some heavier rain pockets are likely. Low temperatures fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Wind Advisory (WYMT Weather)

A rainy, windy day is on tap for Tuesday. Again, some heavier rain is likely, and we could see some strong wind gusts. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-50s.

As cooler air rushes in on the backside of this system, we are tracking a change from rain to wintry mix. We are not expecting any impacts, but we can not rule out a light coating or dusting in grassy areas, mainly in higher elevations. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

In total, we are expecting 1-1.5″ of rain with this system, but locally higher amounts will be possible. We still have a drought, so we need the rain, but we will watch this closely for a low-end flooding threat.

AM Flakes Wednesday Then Short Break

Stray snow flurries will be possible early on Wednesday, but we are tracking drier and cooler conditions. Highs top out in the upper-30s, while lows dip into the lower-30s.

High pressure takes over on Thursday, so we are tracking a short break in this busy weather pattern. Highs top out in the upper-40s under a mostly sunny sky. If you have plans this week to be outside, Thursday looks to be the pick of the week. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern remains active in the extended forecast. We are tracking another weather system to end the work week and start the weekend. Again, more heavy rain pockets and strong winds are looking possible. Highs on Friday top out in the mid-50s, and lows fall into the upper-20s.

Spotty snow showers or areas of wintry mix are looking possible on Saturday. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-30s, and overnight lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-20s.

Be sure to keep an eye on early next week. Models are hinting at more wintry weather and possibly some brutally cold air. We will keep you updated.

