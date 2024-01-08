DUI arrest made by London PD

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars after being arrested for driving under the influence.

An officer was behind the man’s car attempting to run his plates when the man veered off to another road.

Following running the plates the officer found that the man’s car had an expired vehicle registration.

The officer conducted a traffic stop after finding the car sitting in a random driveway, the driver was identified as Farron A. Miller, 52, of East Bernstadt, KY.

After smelling marijuana from the car the officer asked the owner of the home if they knew Miller, and they said they did not.

The officer determined Miller was under the influence and also had an active parole violation warrant for his arrest.

Miller was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, no registration plates, and minor traffic-related offenses.

