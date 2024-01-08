Aaron Bradshow earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky men’s basketball player Aaron Bradshaw was awarded the SEC Freshman of the Week award on Monday, Jan. 8.

Bradshaw’s latest accolade comes after he helped lead UK to a come-from-behind win with a block and go-ahead three-pointer in the closing minutes of their first SEC road game against Florida in Gainesville.

In the Kentucky-Florida game, Bradshaw recorded 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

