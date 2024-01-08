Aaron Bradshow earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky men’s basketball player Aaron Bradshaw was awarded the SEC Freshman of the Week award on Monday, Jan. 8.

Bradshaw’s latest accolade comes after he helped lead UK to a come-from-behind win with a block and go-ahead three-pointer in the closing minutes of their first SEC road game against Florida in Gainesville.

In the Kentucky-Florida game, Bradshaw recorded 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

