WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, January 7, 2024

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Armando Barry and Audrey Hausberger recapped Kentucky’s first SEC win along with highlights from the 13th and 15th Region All “A” Classic and more around the mountains.

  • No. 6 Kentucky’s first SEC road trip, Morehead State highlights, and local college scores
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
  • Highlights from the 13th and 15th Region All “A” Classic games & North Laurel vs Harlan County and Corbin vs Ashland Blazer in the Tim Short Auto of Corbin Classic
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
  • Louisville vs Pitt highlights
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

