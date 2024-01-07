WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, January 7, 2024
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Armando Barry and Audrey Hausberger recapped Kentucky’s first SEC win along with highlights from the 13th and 15th Region All “A” Classic and more around the mountains.
- No. 6 Kentucky’s first SEC road trip, Morehead State highlights, and local college scores
- Highlights from the 13th and 15th Region All “A” Classic games & North Laurel vs Harlan County and Corbin vs Ashland Blazer in the Tim Short Auto of Corbin Classic
- Louisville vs Pitt highlights
