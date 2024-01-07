“There’s no bigger Leslie County Legend than Tim Couch”: Tim Couch statue coming to Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - 25 years after being taken first overall in the 1999 NFL draft, some Leslie County faithful are working on a project to honor the star Eagles quarterback with a life-size statue.

The idea was made by Allen Rice, the creator of The Eagles Nest, an alumni club designed to preserve the history, promote the present, and inspire the future of Leslie County.

Rice said the goal is to get kids back in touch with the heritage of the program.

“Being around the teams and the younger kids and seeing that they have sort of lost touch with their heritage, the past and the rich tradition we have here,” Rice said. “We wanted a way to preserve that and one of our favorite segments on our shows is Leslie County Legends. There’s no bigger Leslie County Legend than Tim Couch.”

The statue is funded solely by the Eagles Nest and private donors.

Rice said the impact of Tim Couch stretches far beyond Leslie County.

“It’s a big deal,” Rice said. “Not just for Leslie County but all of eastern Kentucky and Kentucky as a whole.”

While he is honored to be a part of it, Rice said the statue is not about him.

“It’s not about me, it’s about our kids, Rice said. “That’s the one thing that we try to push harder than anything ... It’s very special because the bar is set so high.”

Allen Rice’s brother, Jerry Rice, said it’s important to honor one of the only first-overall picks to come out of Eastern Kentucky.

“You can’t really fathom being from a small town and having somebody like that come through here,” Jerry Rice said. “We just wanted to do something for him so our youth and our future generations can look at that and say that they can reach those dreams and goals the same way Tim did and nothing’s too big even when you come from a small town.”

One of Tim’s high school teammates, Landry Collett, said it’s a special moment to honor a teammate and lifelong friend.

“It’s unreal,” Collett said. “When Allen came and mentioned it I was like, wow that’s the coolest thing I ever heard. To see it come to fruition and to happen for the community I think is going to be a great thing for everybody.”

The statue is just one of the many things the Eagles Nest does to preserve the history of Leslie County.

“I truly feel like it is pulling everybody back into the community a little bit more,” cameraman Dalton Spurlock said. “I feel like it’s a great thing.”

The Eagles Nest is currently working on finding a good place on the school’s campus for the statue and what the pose of the statue will be.

The unveiling of the statue will happen during the 2024 football season.

