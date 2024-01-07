Shelby Valley takes East Ridge out of 15th Region All “A” Classic with 20+ point win

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley and East Ridge girls basketball teams faced off in the nightcap of the 15th Region All “A” Classic in Pikeville on Saturday night.

Shebly Valley led the way after one period 14-8 and they would extend their lead to 10 points in period two following a pair of midrange jumpers from 8th-grade center Sadie Johnson.

The Lady Warriors closed the deficit to four points after a 3-pointer and a hard drive to the rim from freshman Olivia Stanley.

However, Shelby Valley started to fire in shots from beyond the arc, 7th-grade guard Lindsay Baldwin hitting two back-to-back before the break to put Shelby Valley up 34-16 at halftime.

Mikie Hall’s team won 65-41 and will continue their All “A” journey with a game against Betsy Layne on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Shelby Valley is now 9-2 while East Ridge is 5-6.

