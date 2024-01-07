Recovery Café Lexington aims to help people heal through the arts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For those at the Recovery Café in Lexington, providing safe and sober fun is one of their main goals.

“What is really cool is that we want to enrich our lives in community through artistic expression, and sometimes people come and do pottery, or they’re coming for a concert, and its relearning how to have fun and how to be creative in a sober environment,” said Recovery Café Executive Director Aaron Guldenschuh-Gatten.

For Recovery Café member Brandon Ray, he said he knows the power the arts and fellowship can have on recovery.

“I was killing myself with alcohol, man,” Ray said. “I couldn’t stop, and something within here lately has changed in my life, and these people and this music and all this stuff has played a part that, and I’m just trying to spread a message that’s been given to me.”

This prompted Ray to help coordinate Epiphany, an event at the Recovery Café that includes live music, food, and more.

“Life enrichment is a really big part of what it means to be a human being and just because I don’t have a place to live or I’m struggling, doesn’t mean I don’t get to have a good time or experience things that can touch my spirit,” said Guldenschuh-Gatten.

For Ray, he said there is joy in being a part of someone’s recovery journey, even if its just through offering events like this.

“When something good is going, everybody wants to get involved and everybody wants to help out, and that’s the beauty of the deal, and that’s what we need,” Ray said. “The world needs more of that stuff.”

Guldenschuh-Gatten added there are some upcoming things in the works, like a sober Mardi Gras event and a retreat to Red River Gorge.

