Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina couple disappears with baby, found in Pike County
A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
Hopkinsville Police Department
Kentucky corrections officer charged with stalking, indecent exposure
A man in Wayne County has died after a shooting with police.
Man dies in Wayne County shooting
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
No. 6 Kentucky sneaks past Florida in first SEC road trip of the season

Latest News

A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash