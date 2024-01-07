KYTC: I-75 rehab project to resume with northbound lane closure

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning drivers of possible delays on I-75 northbound in Whitley County.

An ongoing asphalt pavement and roadway rehabilitation project is set to resume on Jan. 8.

KYTC District 11 Public Information Officer Les Dixon said it is to upgrade the guardrail message board sign at mile-marker 24.

He said it is important to plan your trips ahead and to be safe and aware on the roads.

“The one thing that we’re asking motorists is to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays and utilize safe driving habits when you’re driving through the work zone area. If you have an appointment, leave a little bit earlier,” said Dixon.

Lane closures will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting Jan. 8 until Jan. 26.

